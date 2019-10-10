Celebrate Halloween at the Virginia Zoo’s ZooBoo on October 26 & 27

NORFOLK, Va. – The most popular Virginia Zoo event is back!

ZooBoo, the Zoo’s annual Halloween festival, will return on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Zoo will turn into a fun fall delight with themed decor, costume contests, trick-or-treat stations, frightfully fun activities and crafts and pumpkins for all the animals to enjoy.

Families are encouraged to come in costume and take part in educational activities such as the Mad Scientist Lab in the World of Reptiles classroom or visit the Enchanted Forest at the Zoo’s new “Run Wild! Nature Discovery Zone.”

You can also catch a presentation at the ZooLive! Stage with your favorite animal ambassadors while the exhibits are filled with pumpkins for the other animals to enjoy.

New this year is the interactive Fun Bus on Saturday and the Norfolk Admirals’ inflatable hockey rink during Sunday’s event.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads will also be hosting a children’s play area with other fun activities during both event days.

Thanks to trick-or-treat station sponsors, the Zoo will pass out sustainably-produced candy and other treats. Sustainably-produced candy helps save orangutans and other endangered animals in the wild. This is why the Zoo buys only candy that is from companies who are members of the RSPO (Round Table on Sustainable Palm Oil) and are committed to using certified sustainable palm oil.

The Zoo will also be selling “reZoosable” trick-or-treat bags for just $1.

Tickets are $6 for Virginia Zoo members ages 2 and up and $18 for non-members ages 2 and up. Children under 2 get in free. The cost does not include other amenities like the Zoo Train, bounce houses or food and beverages.

Anyone who pre-purchases ZooBoo tickets before Monday, October 21 is eligible to win free tickets to Haunted Hunt Club Farm. Winners are randomly selected and will be contacted via email.

Purchase your ZooBoo tickets in advance online here, by calling (757) 441-2374 or visiting the Membership Office during regular Zoo hours.

The Norfolk Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.