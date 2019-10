Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - An ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of W. Brambleton Avenue and Boush Street Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor captured the above video right outside the newsroom.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries.

We're working to get more information about the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates.