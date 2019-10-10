7 people displaced by Virginia Beach residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a house fire that displaced seven people in the Fairfield section of the city around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire was in the 5300 block of Balfor Drive, and when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the front door of the residence.

VBFD said it’s still investigating the fire, and that no one was injured.

It is not known at this time if the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

