Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Still cloudy and windy with scattered showers

Clouds, showers, and persistent winds…An area of low pressure will linger off of the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next few days. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with scattered showers. Rain will not be as widespread as yesterday but on and off showers are still possible. It will be windy today, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The strong winds could bring us “minor” flooding during times of high tide (near 7 AM and 7 PM today). Temperatures will remain fall-like with highs in the upper 60s today.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with clouds, scattered showers, and strong north winds. Minor tidal flooding is expected again tomorrow during high tide (near 8 AM and 8 PM). Highs will only warm to near 70.

More sunshine will break through on Friday with lower rain chances as the area of low pressure slides away from the coast. It will still be windy on Friday and “minor” tidal flooding will continue. Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Rain will return on Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: N 10-20G30

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

October 9th

1959 F1 Tornado: Suffolk

A non-tropical low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce winds to near gale force. This system could still become a tropical or subtropical storm while it moves slowly west through today. However, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by tonight.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A small area of low pressure is located about 270 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. While the low is likely producing winds to near gale force, the associated thunderstorm activity is limited. Although upper-level winds are not particularly favorable for additional development, this system still has the potential to become a tropical depression or storm today. By tonight, the system is forecast to merge with the low off the east coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

