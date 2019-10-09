The #TackleHunger757 Food Drive is underway! Here’s how you can help

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The annual #TackleHunger757 Food Drive is up and running to help provide donations for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

According to the food bank, the annual awareness and fundraising campaign sponsored by Kroger features Hampton Roads native and former NFL player Don Carey and his wife LaKeisha as ambassadors.

The nationally recognized program will help distribute nutritious, non-perishable food to those in need, before the holiday season.

“My wife, LaKeisha, and I are teaming up with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to ensure that children in homes struggling with hunger and food insecurity have enough to eat each day,” said Don Carey “Like any worthy goal, it will not be easy, but it will be worth the effort.”

This year, the BackPack Program will help 3,400 children in 53 schools in our community to have meals to take home to their families on the weekends and before school holidays, according to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

15% of sales will be donated to the Foodbank for the BackPack Program. Participating restaurants will “pass” the ball so each restaurant and their diners can help us tackle hunger together.

For over 35 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided over 300 million meals to those in our community who face hunger.

To learn more about the food drive, click here.