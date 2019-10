Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bart Kuebler and Sibel Galindez from Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach share all the details on the upcoming Proteus Festival. In its second year, the art and music event features theatrical performances, films and live music.

The Proteus Festival runs October 8th - 13th at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

For tickets and a complete schedule visit thez.org/proteusfestival.

Presented by

Zieders American Dream Theatre

TheZ.org

(757) 499-0317