Music news with DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ on Coast Live

Posted 3:40 pm, October 9, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 103 JAMZ (103jamz.com) shares the latest news on this year's BET Hip-Hop Awards, Tyler Perry's new movie studio, the most recent investigation on R. Kelly and Big Sean's exclusive performance.

