Hampton Roads residents encouraged to take survey on regional branding

Hampton Roads residents are invited to participate in a region-wide resident survey.

The Hampton Roads Chamber said Envision 2020 Regional Branding Initiative is a nine-month, research-driven initiative.

It is designed to understand the current perceptions and misperceptions about the region’s current brand identity and to develop recommendations for the region’s unique market positioning and communications strategy, related messaging and naming architecture — how we should brand and promote our region.

The final step in their research process will be gaining input from as many Hampton Roads residents as possible. Members of the Envision 2020 Project Task Force and Community Stakeholders Group have shared a survey link so residents can participate in the initiative.

Click here to access the survey.

The survey will be live through the end of October.