Hampton man arrested in connection with 5 liquor store burglaries

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a man in connection with five commercial burglaries that happened between September and October 2019.

According to police, Damon Christopher Keyes, 42, forced entry into two ABC stores five separate times, entering after normal business hours and taking various items.

The burglaries began September 21 at the ABC store located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road, and ended October 9 at the ABC store located in the first block of North Mallory Street.

Keyes was charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of grand larceny, five counts of wearing a mask in public and five counts of possession of burglary tools, and was served with an outstanding warrant for contempt of court. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.