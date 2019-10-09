Florida teenager arrested for sexual battery on 6-year-old she was babysitting

A Pinellas County teenager was arrested for sexual battery on a six-year-old girl while she was babysitting her, according to WFTS.

Deputies say the incidents happened between August and September of 2019 at a home in Seminole.

19-year-old Erica Michelle Charles was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Battery (child less than 12 years old), one count Lewd & Lascivious Molestation, one count of Prohibition Of Certain Acts In Connection with Obscenity.

According to detectives, the investigation began on Oct. 4 after the Florida Department of Children and Family received a report alleging sexual abuse involving the six-year-old victim.

Charles was reportedly babysitting the victim and showed her pornographic videos on her cell phone. She is also accused of removing the girl’s clothes and directing her to perform a sex act on her. Detectives say Charles sexually battered the girl on multiple occasions.

Charles admitted to the incidents and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Detectives say there may be more victims and they are requesting the public to come forward with any information regarding inappropriate contact Charles may have had with other children.

Anyone with information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Pione or Detective Geoghegan with the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

This story was originally published by WFTS Digital Staff.