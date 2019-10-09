× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds will cause tidal flooding once again at high tide

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 PM Thursday for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, the Lower Peninsula, and areas adjacent the James River, areas

**Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 11 AM Thursday for areas adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay and tidal rivers.

Overcast with drizzle and mist overnight. It will be cooler with lows dipping into the mid and upper 50s. It will continue to be on the breezy side with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts.

Another cloudy day on tap Thursday. A few showers will be possible once again. We could see a few breaks in the clouds especially the closer you are the I-95. It will be breezy once again with northerly winds at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. Since we have the persistent winds out of the north, tidal flooding with be an issue once again. Minor tidal flooding is expected during high tide which is near 8 AM and 8 PM at Sewells Point. High temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds to end the work week. High temperatures will once again warm to the low 70s, which is a bit below normal for this time of year. Tidal flooding will once again be an issue at times of high tide.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in on Sunday giving us a chance for some showers.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located about 800 miles east of Bermuda is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development tonight, and the chance of this system becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone is decreasing.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Cloudiness and showers located off the northeast coast of the United States are associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure that is producing gale-force winds. This system is forecast to strengthen as a non-tropical low off the east coast of the United States during the next day or so. Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for significant subtropical or tropical cyclone development through the end of the week while it meanders offshore of the United States.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina is producing a few thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are only marginally favorable for development, and the system is forecast to merge with the low off the east coast of the United States tonight.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

