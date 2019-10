Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Quincy Carr and Shannan Parker keep us laughing as they discuss the Quality Comedy Series' 50th show and all of the comedians that will be performing. We learn about Shannan's transition to clean comedy and how Quincy keeps bringing the laughter after all this time.

The next Quality Comedy Series is Thursday, October 10th at Dave & Busters in Virginia Beach. Visit www.QuincyCarr.com for more information.