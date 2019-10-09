40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Yorktown 7-Eleven during refueling by tanker

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Officials in Williamsburg are saying that 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out when a tanker was trying to replenish the supply for a 7-Eleven in Yorktown.

The spill happened around 3:30 a.m. on George Washington Memorial Highway.

According to a battalion chief with the Williamsburg Fire Department, the fuel was stopped before entering any waterways, and no one was injured or had to be evacuated from the store.

HAZMAT crews are still on scene at the 7-Eleven.

