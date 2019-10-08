Watch: Ellen reinforces “be kind” message after backlash of friendship with George W. Bush

Ellen DeGeneres urged people to be nice to one another, but this time she shared a personal story behind the meaning of her famous saying.

Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Ellen talks about attending the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday in Dallas.

She sat next to former President George W. Bush and shared some video of the star-studded suite she was in with her friend, George W. Bush.

Ellen was rooting for the Packers and joked that people had different views than her, addressing politics but pointing out the team she was rooting for.

At the game, a picture was shared of DeGeneres and Bush sitting next to each other and she said it received mixed responses on the Internet. She said people were upset, asking why a ‘gay Hollywood liberal was sitting next to a conservative Republican president.’

Ellen said many people were mad and tweeting about it but she shared an inspirational tweet from one user that said “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.”

“I’m friends with George Bush, in fact I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different,” Ellen said.

Despite all the differing opinions, Ellen reinforces her message to “be kind” applies to everyone, no matter their beliefs.

Watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show weekdays at 3 p.m., on News 3.

Ellen surprises Richmond teacher who stepped in and cut student’s hair before graduation