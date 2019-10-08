Victorian era-themed 5K to support Norfolk’s cemetery conservation efforts

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready to run like a Victorian for a good cause!

On Saturday, October 19 at 5 p.m., the Norfolk Society for Cemetery Conservation (NSCC) and the Norfolk Bureau of Cemeteries invites lovers of local history and fitness enthusiasts of all ages to run or walk like a Victorian at the “From Here to Eternity Twilight Run/Walk.”

The course takes place on roads and pathways in Norfolk’s historic West Point and Elmwood Cemeteries located at 238 E. Princess Anne Road.

“Among the many races held in Hampton Roads, the ‘From Here to Eternity 5K’ is very unique as the course takes runners through a historic cemetery and is more challenging because of the turns and terrain. In addition to the fun and fitness, the race is also the primary fundraiser for the NSCC,” said Diane Ramsey, NSCC Board President.

The 5K will begin promptly at 5 p.m. Check-in and registration are from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

This is a family- and pet-friendly event where participants are encouraged to dress in their best Victorian-era or favorite costume. There will also be a costume contest at 4 p.m.

Online registration is available online here until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 18. Registration fees include a finisher medal, a race shirt, an after-race snack bag and beverages.

A $250 award will be given to one racer who finishes the race in 17 minutes or less.

Information on registration prices can be found below:

Until October 12: $25 for adults and $15 for children

From October 13-18: $35 for adults and $20 for children

Day of the race (October 19): $50 for adults and $30 for children

One hundred percent of the proceeds will support conservation efforts (supplies and volunteer support) in Norfolk’s eight municipal cemeteries. Conservation tasks include landscape maintenance, beautification projects and monument restoration and cleaning.

