Toasting Tuesday with Glow Water on Coast Live

Posted 4:37 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, October 9, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just like dry January, "Sober October" is here. It's a chance for folks to take stock of their alcohol consumption and perhaps cut back before the holidays. For this week's Toasting Tuesday, we're raising a glass with non-alcoholic Glow Water from Delish.com. We sample two different flavors, cucumber mind and strawberry lime. The recipe is simply muddled fruit topped with seltzer water, a low calorie drink that can be customized in any way.

To see the full recipe visit www.delish.com.

