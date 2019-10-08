Toasting Tuesday with Glow Water on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just like dry January, "Sober October" is here. It's a chance for folks to take stock of their alcohol consumption and perhaps cut back before the holidays. For this week's Toasting Tuesday, we're raising a glass with non-alcoholic Glow Water from Delish.com. We sample two different flavors, cucumber mind and strawberry lime. The recipe is simply muddled fruit topped with seltzer water, a low calorie drink that can be customized in any way.

To see the full recipe visit www.delish.com.