Shred your sensitive documents at Southern Bank’s Shred-a-Thon

Shredding sensitive documents is an important way to keep your information safe.

Southern Bank is offering a free Shred-a-Thon on Saturday, October 19 for people who need to get rid of those documents in a safe way.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or until the truck fills to capacity) at the Southern Banks located at 3720 Virginia Beach Blvd., in Virginia Beach and 3343 Western Branch Blvd., in Chesapeake.

Here are some guidelines to keep in mind: