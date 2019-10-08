Salt contamination, rain leads to fires causing thousands to lose power in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While our region certainly has been in need of some rain, it has brought fire with it, causing power outages to as many as 21,000 Dominion Energy customers.

According to Dominion Energy, power poles have caught fire in Hampton Roads due to salt contamination issues. They also said that around 7,000 customers are still without power.

Busy morning! @dominionenergy crews have restored power to half of 21,000+ customers in the dark in HRoads/NC. Dry spell+ light rain = build up of salt, dirt on electrical equipment & power outages. Please report outage on https://t.co/FzNiMa8xBo or 1-866-DOM-HELP. pic.twitter.com/9PpepgIJq2 — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) October 8, 2019

Bonita Harris, a spokesperson with Dominion Energy, said that when salt doesn't get the chance to be washed off the roads, poles and equipment, it can lead to issues. She added that it's not uncommon to see this happen in coastal areas.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it has seen 22 power pole fires since rain moved into the region on Tuesday evening. They are also stressing that people be careful around power poles in the area because they may be energized, and harmful to touch.

(cont.) Avoid the area. Don't risk approaching any line or area surrounding a pole on fire. It may be energized. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 8, 2019

Here is a look at the current outages in Hampton Roads:

Total: Southeastern Virginia 7,496

Norfolk - 1,918

Virginia Beach - 4,751

York - 2

Newport News - 6

Suffolk - 455

