× Records: Suspect allegedly told Norfolk Police he purchased stolen credit card information off the Dark Web

Norfolk, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a case involving stolen information off the dark web, according to documents.

Three men were arrested and remain held in the Norfolk Jail.

A store manager at the Norfolk premium outlets called police back on September 2nd about possible credit card fraud.

Records indicate the police tracked down three suspects who were getting into a Mercedes in the parking lot.

It states multiple credit cards were located on the three men and on the ground near the car.

There was also laptops and electronics found inside the car.

It states one suspect said he had purchased stolen credit card information off the dark web marketplace for $20 in bitcoin.

It states they used a magnetic strip reader to encode credit cards.

Authorities said they found 14 cards that had been re-coded.

Documents reveal there was hundreds of dollars of items purchased with the stolen credit card information.

“In the last four years, online crimes have increased tremendously,” said Richard James, who is a former detective and crime analyst for News 3.

Jermaine Alexander Xavier Knowles and David Littles were all arrested.

All three are being held in the Norfolk jail and declined an interview with News 3.

Kimberly Perez, a Professor of Information Systems Technology, Cyber Security CS & IT Department Chair at the Virginia Beach Campus Tidewater Community College said: