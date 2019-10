NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday shooting that left one woman severely injured and one man dead.

The shooting that happened in the 600 block of Mariners Way was first called into Norfolk dispatch just before midnight, according to officials.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene of a domestic related, double shooting in the 600 block of Mariners Way. One man was found deceased on-scene. A woman has suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to SNGH. A suspect is in custody. Call received around 11:48 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dilRfUAtrw — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 8, 2019

The woman injured was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her life threatning injuries.

At this time, it is not known what led to the deadly shooting, but police reportedly do have a suspect in custody.

