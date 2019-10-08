Ohio mother accused of intentionally pulling in front of truck; charged with murder for daughter’s death

MENTOR, Ohio – A South Euclid woman whose car collided with a semi-trailer on Interstate 90 in January, killing her daughter and injuring her son, has been charged, WEWS reported.

37-year-old Kia Ferguson was charged with with aggravated murder after an investigation revealed she intentionally pulled in front of the truck, according to an update from The City of Mentor on Monday.

Ferguson, was arrested and charged last week with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 25 shortly before 12:30 a.m. on I-90 westbound between State Route 306 and State Route 615.

A 2008 Chevy, driven by Ferguson, was struck by a semi-truck.

Ferguson’s daughter, Ji Ferguson, who was the right-rear passenger inside the car, died at the scene from her injuries. Her 6-year-old son, who was the left-rear passenger inside the car, was taken to the ICU at Cleveland Metro.

Following a 9-month investigation, Mentor police said “it became clear Ferguson intentionally pulled in front of the semi-truck.”

The case remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by WEWS.