Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on October 2.

Around 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Hughes Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash involving a person on a bicycle.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 21-year-old Jamul Holley. Holley had been struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old William Cartwright Jr., reports say.

Holley was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital by helicopter. He died to his injuries on Thursday, October 3.

The case is still being investigated and there is no further information at this time.