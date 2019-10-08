× First Warning Forecast: Windy, cloudy with scattered showers

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Break out the rain gear, finally!

A free car wash, water for your lawn; however you view it – we’ll finally have the chance of showers on this Tuesday. Thanks to a cold front crossing the area this morning and moisture from an area of low pressure offshore, we’ll have cloudy skies today with the chance of scattered showers (50%). Those of us who live closest to the coast will have the best chance of rain. Winds will ramp up this afternoon out of the northeast between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Thanks to the wind, clouds and rain, high temperature will be some 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and in the low 70s.

Scattered showers will continue overnight with overcast skies. Winds will continue to be elevated as well. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday will also feature the chance of showers mainly through the early afternoon. Even with the rain chances ending, clouds will stick around for the entire day. Thanks to the clouds highs will stay cool and in the low 70s.

The coolest day of the week will be Thursday where many of us will only reach the upper 60s. The end of the week will be drier but still feature the chance of a few showers. We’ll gradually warm back to the mid 70s by the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

1. A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores is producing winds to gale force. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for the low to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics, and this system could become a tropical or subtropical storm later today or early Wednesday while it moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday evening. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms over the western Atlantic between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda are associated with a broad, non-tropical area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move northward or northeastward and could acquire some subtropical characteristics off the east coast of the United States by the end of the week. Additional information on this system can also be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

3. A trough of low pressure extending across the southern Florida peninsula and into the southwestern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible today when it moves off the southeast U.S. coast and north of the Bahamas. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a low off the east coast of the United States by Wednesday, and no further development is anticipated after that time. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of the the Florida peninsula during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

