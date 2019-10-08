× First Warning Forecast: Tracking another day of mist, wind and tidal flooding

Showers will be possible on Wednesday with overcast skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Since we’ll have persistent winds out of the northeast, some minor tidal flooding is possible at times of high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.

A cold front will move in for the weekend, but again will not have a whole lot of moisture associated with it. Keeping a 30 percent chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located about 1000 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce winds to near gale force. This system could still become a tropical or subtropical storm while it moves slowly westward through Wednesday. However, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday evening.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Cloudiness and showers located off the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States are associated with a non-tropical area of low pressure. This low is forecast to move northward or northeastward and strengthen as a non-tropical low off the east coast of the United States during the next day or so. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the end of the week while it drifts southward offshore of the United States. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to portions of the mid- Atlantic and northeastern United States coasts through late week.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days:Low (30%)

A small area of low pressure is located about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. While the system is likely producing winds to near gale force, the associated thunderstorm activity has recently decreased. Although upper-level winds are not particularly favorable for additional development, this system still has the potential to become a tropical depression or storm on Wednesday. By late Wednesday, the system is forecast to merge with the low off the east coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

