Chesapeake’s Patrick Jones II honored by Atlantic Coast Conference

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (PittsburghPanthers.com) — Pitt junior defensive end Patrick Jones II, a Grassfield High School product, was honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference as the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Week following the Panthers’ 33-30 victory at Duke Saturday.

Jones strip-sacked Duke quarterback Quentin Harris twice. His first sack jarred the ball loose at the Duke 7 and Pitt cashed in two plays later with a touchdown for a 26-3 lead in the third quarter. Then, on the Blue Devils’ final possession and Pitt protecting a three-point lead, Jones stripped Harris again and the Panthers recovered to seal the result.

For the game, Jones posted career-high totals with six tackles, two sacks (18 yards in losses) and two forced fumbles and added an additional hurry.

Through six games, Jones has been officially credited with 12 quarterback hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, the Pitt defensive end has pressured opposing quarterbacks on 33 passing plays this season, giving him seven more pressures than any other defender in the ACC and ranking him second in the nation for quarterback pressures.

Winners of three consecutive games, Pitt (4-2, 1-1) is off this week. The Panthers will resume action on Friday, Oct. 18, when they visit Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) for a national ESPN telecast at 7 p.m.

Pitt's Patrick Jones II wasn't just a beast Saturday night. He has been all season. According to @PFF_College, Jones has pressured opposing QBs 33 times this season. That's 7 more than any other edge rusher in the ACC and 2nd most nationally.#H2P pic.twitter.com/XOjhtwfj6L — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 7, 2019