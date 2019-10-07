VSU marching band has been suspended amid hazing investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) - Virginia State University’s marching band has been suspended while officials investigate hazing allegations.

VSU Police is investigating hazing allegations involving members of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, some of which have been substantiated, according to a University spokesperson Pamela Tolson.

Due to the investigation, the marching band leadership recommended the suspension of all band performances pending completion of the investigation.

University administration says they are in agreement with the band leadership’s decision.

“The University administration takes ALL allegations of hazing very seriously and has a ZERO tolerance against hazing,” Tolson said in a statement.