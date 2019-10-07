‘Skins scoop: Tom Brady’s message for Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins

LANDOVER, Md. – Dwayne Haskins, the Washington Redskins’ rookie quarterback, was not on the field for a single snap during Sunday’s 33-7 home loss to the defending Super Bowl champions. However, Haskins did make a big catch after the game.

In an exchange with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, one posted to Twitter by News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler and has been viewed 200,000 times and retweeted more than 1600 times, Brady wished Haskins good luck and also had some fun with the two players’ college rivalry.

Brady is a University of Michigan product, while Dwayne Haskins starred at Ohio State.

“Hey Dwayne, how you doing? Good luck to you, an Ohio State guy. Hey, you beat us all the time! Good luck.”

Haskins responded on Twitter, posting “It was a pleasure meeting you. Appreciate you bringing up that I’m undefeated vs. that team. Thank you for setting the standard for QB play.”