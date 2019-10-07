× Poll shows Virginia Democrats have advantage heading into state elections

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Democrats have the advantage over Republicans about a month before important state elections, according to a new poll by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

The poll released Monday morning shows Democrats have a 62% to 49% advantage in terms of voter enthusiasm. A generic ballot test also shows Democrats leading Republicans by 13%.

Election Day is now just under a month away and every seat in the General Assembly is up for election with several contested races in the Hampton Roads area.

The polling also says President Trump’s approval rating is at 37% in Virginia. “It’s clear that national politics are on the minds of Virginia voters this fall,” said Quentin Kidd, the Wason Center’s director. “Like or not, there’s no way for state legislative candidates to run in a vacuum — their national party brands influence their fortunes.”

The findings of the poll also examined Gov. Ralph Northam. His approval rating is at 51%, months after his yearbook scandal.