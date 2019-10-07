ODU baseball to host Virginia April 28th at Norfolk’s Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. – We’re not sure what the weather will look like April 28, 2020 – but baseball fans in Virginia hope the rain stays away so they can see ODU face UVA in Norfolk for the first time since 2016.

Monday, Virginia released its 2020 baseball schedule. The slate indicates ODU will host the ‘Hoos at Norfolk’s Harbor Park Tuesday April 28th. Annually, the Monarchs host either UVA or Virginia Tech (rotated on year-to-year basis) at the home of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

After hosting the ‘Hoos in 2014, ’15 and 2016, the 2018 UVA/ODU game was washed out.

ODU All-Time Record in Harbor Park Game:

2019 — W, 3-2 vs. Virginia Tech

2018 — Cancelled vs. Virginia

2017 — L, 8-4 vs. Virginia Tech

2016 — L, 8-4, vs. #20 Virginia

2015 — W, 3-1, vs. #23 Virginia

2014 — W, 8-1, vs. #1 Virginia

