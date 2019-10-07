Norfolk officials announce major $60,500 tree-planting initiative

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council has announce a major tree-planting initiative in the city coordinated by Friends of Norfolk’s Environment (FONE) and largely funded by Bank of America and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The initiative will utilize a $50,000 donation from Bank of America and $10,500 from private contributions to establish five new Living Legacy Groves at Southside STEM Academy, Poplar Hall Park, Sarah Constant Beach Park, Little Creek Elementary, and Community Beach Park. Volunteers and Department of Recreation, Parks and Open Space Forestry and Conservation Division staff will install trees during the Fall 2019 and Winter 2020 planting season.

Across all five projects, volunteers will plant over 200 native trees and hundreds of shrubs, grasses and perennials. Below are the tree planting event dates, scheduled for 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

October 18: Southside STEM Academy, 1106 Campostella Road

October 26: Little Creek Elementary, 7901 Nancy Drive

November 2: Poplar Hall Park, 101 N. Military Highway

November 9: Sarah Constant Beach Park, 300 W. Ocean View Avenue

“We are thrilled to partner with FONE and the City of Norfolk on this initiative, which highlights both our commitment to environmental stewardship and our deep roots in Coastal Virginia,” said Charlie Henderson, Hampton Roads Market President for Bank of America.

Living Legacy Groves are planned groupings of trees and other native plantings on City of Norfolk property made possible by donations from residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Established in 2010 through the Celebrate Trees initiative, 13 Living Legacy Groves are planted throughout Norfolk.

The RPOS Forestry and Conservation Division maintains the trees. These groves are a key part of the City’s resilience strategy to increase the tree canopy to mitigate impacts from stormwater, tidal surge, and provide clean air and water.

“FONE is honored to celebrate our 20th anniversary year through TREES and this exciting collaboration with amazing partners. We are committed to helping build stronger, more resilient neighborhoods and inspire tree planters throughout Norfolk,” said Cindy Shurling, President FONE Board.

The goal for each Living Legacy Grove is to serve the environmental needs of its surrounding community.