Newport News Police searching for persons of interest after vehicle theft, credit card fraud

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need help in identifying four subjects of interest after a vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

On September 27, a 25-year-old Newport News woman filed a report in reference to her black 2017 Ford Fusion being stolen from the parking lot where she resides.

The victim also had credit cards inside the vehicle that were used at a nearby store.

If you can identify any of the subjects shown, call the Newport News Police Department at (757)-247-2500 or Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.