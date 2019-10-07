Newport News man wanted for shooting in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted by police for his alleged connection in a Sunday afternoon shooting that happened in Hampton.

According to police, Demario Evans is the man wanted. He has warrants on file for Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Shooting at an Occupied Building, and Shooting in a Public Place.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Shell Road around 12 p.m.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

