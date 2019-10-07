Nationals give up lead in Dodgers’ seven-run sixth inning, drop game 3 of NL Division Series

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 06: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals grounds out to third base in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Nationals cruised through the first five innings of Sunday night’s game 3 of the National League Division Series, when Anibal Sanchez allowed just one run in a stellar performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Then, with a 2-1 lead, the Nationals turned to their bullpen.

Patrick Corbin, one of Washington’s starting pitchers, entered the game in relief and the Dodgers tattooed the left-hander.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 06: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel #12 after he hit a three run home run. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

With two outs and two runners on, Russell Martin doubled to left-center to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Kike Hernandez added another two-run double and the Nats turned to Wander Suero as they trailed 5-2.

Suero gave up a three-run homer to Justin Turner to give the Dodgers an 8-2 lead in the sixth.

Washington only managed two runs in the bottom of the sixth before going on to lose 10-4.

Game four is Monday at Nationals Park.

