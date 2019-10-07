× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and another cool down moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much-needed rain moving in… We are tracking a cold front that will bring us some rain and another cool down. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few isolated showers possible. We will still be warm today (ahead of the front), with highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances will go up tomorrow as the front slowly moves through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will only reach the low 70s. Winds will shift and ramp up as the front moves through, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

The cold front will linger, and an area of low pressure will form just off of the East Coast through midweek. We will continue to see a mix of clouds with a few scattered showers and strong N/NE winds. Those persistent winds will likely bring us some minor flooding during times of high tide. High temperatures will remain in the low 70s through the work week.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 7th

1965 F0 Tornado: Newport News

1996 Tropical Storm Josephine: 3-5″ rain Northeast NC, 7.2″ rain Currituck Co

2006 Record Rainfall and Flooding. 10” Newport News & James City. Flooding Franklin

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores by tonight. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly west, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form on Tuesday or Wednesday before upper-level winds become unfavorable.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Another non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop over the western North Atlantic between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States in a few days. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the east coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

