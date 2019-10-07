Man sustains life threatening injuries in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was transported to a hospital in the Suffolk area after a crash in the city around 8 p.m., on Sunday.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1700 block of Carolina Road.

The cause of the crash is not known, and the man transported to the hospital is the only known injury at this time, according to officials. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle that crashed.

The type of car being driven by the man is not known. The accident remains under investigation at this time.