Local Police Master Officer awarded for most DUI arrests

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk Police Master Officer is being awarded for all the DUI arrests he has made last year.

News 3 got an exclusive ride along with Master Officer Clifton Sessoms.

We also got police body camera video from the Suffolk Police Department during an arrest in 2017.

The driver stumbles and struggles during the field sobriety test and blows a .189 blood alcohol level, according to police in the video.

Last year Sessoms said he arrested 127 people which is the most amount of arrests for any officer in our region, according to the group Mother’s Against Drunk Drivers.

“This is a thing that should be obliterated. It should’ve never happen,” said Sessoms.

The Department of Transportation says 30 people in our country are killed in drunk driving crashes every day.

