WASHINGTON – After six seasons as head coach of the Washington Redskins, Jay Gruden is out, per sources of Ian Rapoport on NFL Network.

Rapoport reported the news via a tweet from his Twitter account early Monday morning.

Gruden’s firing comes after the Redskins lost to the New England Patriots Sunday, bringing their season to a 0-5 start. They are one of four teams to start the season 0-5.

The #Redskins move on from coach Jay Gruden, who by the end was likely waiting for this to happen and is obviously not surprised. A lost season in Washington, but the early move gives them a chance to start their search in earnest — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

This is a developing story with more information to come.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.