James City County Police searching for wanted man

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are trying to locate a man they say is wanted on several charges.

Kavonti Enrique Davis has four outstanding warrants for two counts of child abuse, throwing a missile/object at a vehicle and destruction of property.

There is also a misdemeanor warrant for petit larceny outstanding for Davis.

Davis’s last known address is on DeLafayette Place and his date of birth is December 24, 1996. He is 6’ and 160 pounds.

If you have any information that might help police locate Davis, please call 757-253-1800 or text/email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also contact the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.