First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance to finally see some rainfall

A cold front will slowly approach from the west. The front will weaken as it crosses the region tonight. Expect skies to become overcast with a chance for some showers. It will be a mild night due to the cloud cover. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 60s.

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast and spread moisture in our direction. Expect cool and cloudy conditions Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keeping a 50 percent chance for scattered showers. Winds will pick up out of the north and northeast at 15-25 mph. The area of low pressure will stall off the coast keeping us in the clouds and giving us a chance for a stray shower through the end of the week. Showers will be possible on Wednesday with overcast skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Since we’ll have persistent winds out of the northeast, some minor tidal flooding is possible at times of high tide on Wednesday and Thursday.

We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.

A cold front will move in for the weekend, but again will not have a whole lot of moisture associated with it. Keeping a 30 percent chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores is producing gale-force winds to the north of its center. Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for the low to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or two, and this system could become a tropical or subtropical storm on Tuesday or Wednesday while it moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday night. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Showers and thunderstorms located over the western Atlantic between the southeastern coast of the United States and Bermuda are associated with a trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move northwestward and a non-tropical low pressure area is expected to form when the system interacts with a frontal boundary in a couple of days. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the east coast of the United States. Additional information on this system can also be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A trough of low pressure extending from the Straits of Florida northeastward across the southern Florida peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible on Tuesday when it moves over the far western Atlantic. The disturbance is forecast to merge with a frontal boundary and developing low off the east coast of the United States by Wednesday, and no further development is anticipated after that time. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of the the southern Florida peninsula during the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

