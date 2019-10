SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in Southampton County around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the fire was in the 21200 block of General Thomas Highway 3rd.

Boykin Fire-Rescue and the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for around 3 hours.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

