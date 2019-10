VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire near a house early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., VBFD responded to a the fire in the 1100 block of Autumn Harvest Drive in the Indian Lakes section of the city.

Firefighters said there was an exterior fire away from the house that spread to a fence.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

There is no information available from officials yet on possible displacements for residents.