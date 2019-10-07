A sneak peek at the Hurrah Player’s production of “The Little Mermaid” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hurrah Players have chosen to open their thirty-sixth season with the full production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid".  Hugh Copeland joins us with all the details on the upcoming show and we get a sneak peek of what to expect as Clara Rancourt as Ariel, performs "Part of Your World".

"The Little Mermaid" will be playing October 11th - 13th at T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center and October 19th at The Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts. Tickets can be purchased at www.hurrahplayers.com.

