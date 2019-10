CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the fifth straight week, University of Virginia football is ranked in the AP Top-25 Poll.

After the bye week, the Cavaliers jump three spots to No. 20.

Only two other ACC teams, No. 2 Clemson and No. 19 Wake Forest, are ranked.

We’re back into the Top-20 in both polls after the BYE week.#GoHoos | #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/O5ZUKQiVgJ — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 6, 2019

UVA travels to Miami for an 8 p.m. matchup this Friday, as they look to bounce back from a 35-20 loss to Notre Dame.