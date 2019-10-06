Suffolk Holiday Parade participant application now open

SUFFOLK, Va. – Is your group interested in showing off their holiday spirit this season at the 2019 Downtown Suffolk Holiday Parade?

Groups can walk, ride, dance, march, or float down Main Street at this year’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 14, at 7 p.m.

Local groups and businesses are reminded that applications to enter band units, marching and walking units, floats, specialty units, motorized units, and animal units are due Friday, November 22. The theme for this year is Home for the Holidays!

The application and information packet can be found at this link.

There is a $50 Parade Registration Fee. Applications received by Friday, October 25, can take advantage of the Early Bird Registration Fee of just $25.

All of the units will be judged. The Judges are a panel of five to seven people who are active in the Suffolk community. Bands judging will include a band specific judge.

Judging categories & associated prizes:

Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band) $200

Best Animal Unit (including equestrian) $200

Best Float Unit $200

Best Performance Unit $200

Best Motorized Unit $200

Best Band (School) 1st Place: $300 2nd Place: $200 3rd Place: $100

Best Band (Non-School) 1st Place: $300 2nd Place: $200 3rd Place: $100

Best Themed Entry $100

Best Light Display $100

For more information about joining the City of Suffolk in this holiday tradition, contact the Parks & Recreation office at (757)-514-7250.