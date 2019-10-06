Some lanes open after road in Chesapeake closed due to sewer main leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Multiple lanes are back open on Kempsville Road between Battlefield Boulevard and Clearfield Avenue after a major sewer main leak, said Chesapeake Public Works.

Two lanes are now reportedly open in both directions on Kempsville Road, and officials want drivers to be safe, plus reduce speed, in the work zone area.

⚠️UPDATE (3:35am)⚠️: Two lanes are NOW OPEN in each direction on Kempsville Rd between Battlefield Blvd and Clearfield Ave. The speed limit is reduced in the work zone – please drive with caution. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) October 7, 2019

According to Chesapeake Public Works, the leak began Friday night. Since then, crews have been working to assess the damage and repair the sewer main.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District said the closure may remain in place until October 12.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.