Some lanes open after road in Chesapeake closed due to sewer main leak

Posted 1:14 pm, October 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:48AM, October 7, 2019

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Multiple lanes are back open on Kempsville Road between Battlefield Boulevard and Clearfield Avenue after a major sewer main leak, said Chesapeake Public Works.

Two lanes are now reportedly open in both directions on Kempsville Road, and officials want drivers to be safe, plus reduce speed, in the work zone area.

According to Chesapeake Public Works, the leak began Friday night. Since then, crews have been working to assess the damage and repair the sewer main.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District said the closure may remain in place until October 12.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.