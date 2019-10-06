School’s Out Safari Camps at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – Days off from school this fall can be educational and fun with the Virginia Zoo’s School’s Out Safari Camps.

Safari Camps gives the opportunity for students in grades 1-5 to dive into nature in a safe, hands-on, and age-appropriate setting.

This year’s camp topics range from learning about the importance of spooky animals in Scaredy Cats Camp and participating in a Zoo animal election in Campaign Trails Camp to learning all about animal adaptations for cold weather during Arctic Adventures Camp.

Single-day sessions are $75 for Zoo members and $90 for non-members. Bundled pricing is available for Arctic Adventures four-day camp at $235 for Zoo members and $250 for non-members. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After camp care is available at an additional cost.

“Our School’s Out Safari Camps are designed to bring the concepts that students are learning in school to life through hands-on investigations, behind-the-scenes experiences, and close encounters with our animal ambassadors,” says Kylie Wash, Virginia Zoo Safari Camp Coordinator. “While campers are meeting animals, playing games, and making new friends, they’re also hitting their SOLs, building new skills, and learning how they can make a difference for wildlife.”

For more information on School’s Out Safari Camps or to register your child, click here.