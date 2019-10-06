Road closed in Chesapeake after sewer main leak

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kempsville Road remains closed in both directions between Battlefield Boulevard and Clearfield Avenue after a major sewer main leak — and might be closed until next Saturday, according to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

According to Chesapeake Public Works, the leak began Friday night. Since then, crews have been working to assess the damage and repair the sewer main.

Motorists traveling northeast on Kempsville Road from Battlefield Boulevard are being directed to make a U-turn at Stillwater Drive, and motorists traveling southwest along Kempsville are being diverted to Green Tree Road. Motorists approaching Kempsville Road from Clearfield Avenue can only turn right onto Kempsville Road while the emergency repairs continue.

The HRSD said the closure may remain in place until October 12.