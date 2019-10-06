Redskins drop fifth straight game, lose to Patriots 33-7

LANDOVER, Md. – After playing what was their best half of football this season the Washington Redskins dropped their fifth straight game after losing 33-7 to the New England Patriots.

Washington’s defense was strong in the first half of Saturday’s, while the offense beat Tom Brady and company to the punch with the first touchdown of the game.

With 9:26 remaining in the first quarter, Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy handed the ball off to Steven Sims Jr., who ran for a 65-yard touchdown agains the league’s top-ranked defense.

The Patriots quickly answered back when quarterback Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for a six-yard touchdown pass. Mike Nugent’s extra point was no good and Washington led 7-6 in the first quarter.

It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that New England would score again, when Nugent had a chance at redemption by completing two field goals to put the Patriots up 12-7.

At the half, Brady’s 19-for-31 with 206 yards, one interception and a touchdown, while McCoy is 9-for-12 with 59 yards and one interception. Washington’s defense has one takeaway and two sacks.

The Patriots wasted no time getting on the board in the second half, scoring on their first possession.

Brady’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Bolden put New England up 19-7, and the Patriots wouldn’t let up while cruising on their way to a 33-7 win after shutting out Washington in the second half.

The Patriots are now 5-0, while the Redskins dropped to 0-5.