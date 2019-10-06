Portsmouth detectives searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are trying to locate a teen who went missing Sunday evening.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dillard was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Boulevard at 6 p.m.

Detectives are concerned for Ariyhana’s well-being because she got into an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown individual and no one has been able to get in touch with her since she left.

Ariyhana D. Dillard is a black female who stands approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue, purple and black braided hair and brown eyes. Ariyhana was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Dillard or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.