Police searching for person of interest after man shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening.

Around 7:05 p.m., officials were made aware of a victim who had been shot in the 900 block of Hunter Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located a black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Eric Eugene Johnson Sr.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation and is looking for 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley, as a person of interest.

If anyone has any information that could help police, contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

There are no further details at this time.

